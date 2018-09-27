Silly Point analysis: Pakistan’s elimination from the Asia Cup 2018

September 27, 2018

Silly Point, a web series by SAMAA Digital, analysed Pakistan’s exit from the Asia Cup 2018.

The show was hosted by Nazahat Khan and the panel of experts included Shoaib Jatt, former cricketer Tahir Khan and Sohail Khan. Legendary cricketer Javed Miandad also gave his views on Pakistan’s performance.

The panelists discussed what went wrong in the Pakistan camp and the mistakes that led to its defeat against Bangladesh in the semifinal.

In the pre-match show, the team line ups and their position in the tournament were discussed in the segment titled “Battle Line”.

The experts discussed players who would make a difference in the second segment called “Power Player”. The third segment, “Dugout”, featured suggestions and advice from the guests to the teams.

 
 
 

