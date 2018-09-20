Silly Point analysis: Pakistan’s Asia Cup defeat to India

The team of Silly Point, a web series by Samaa Digital, gave their analysis on Pakistan’s defeat to arch rivals India in the group stage of the 2018 Asia Cup.

The show was hosted by Nazahat Khan and the panel of experts included sports journalist Shoaib Jatt, former cricketer Tahir Khan and cricket enthusiast Sohail Khan.

The overall performance of the Pakistan team was discussed in the program.

Pakistan’s batting and their lack of temperament came under heavy criticism throughout the show.

Pakistan’s performance was also compared to that of associate team Hong Kong who suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of India.

They agreed that such a performance by the team cannot be justified.

The upcoming fixtures of the green shirts were discussed in the show.

In the pre-match show, legend cricketer Javed Miandad was the chief guest and he provided insights and his opinions on the fixture.