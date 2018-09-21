Silly Point analysis: Afghanistan’s victory over Bangladesh

September 21, 2018

Photo Courtesy: ICC

Silly Point, a web series by SAMAA Digital, gave their opinions on Afghanistan’s 136-run victory over Bangladesh in the group stage of the 2018 Asia Cup.

The show was hosted by Nazahat Khan and the panel of experts included sports journalist Shoaib Jatt, former cricketer Tahir Khan and sports enthusiast Sohail Khan.

The panel of experts praised the performance of birthday boy Rashid Khan in the fixture.

They lauded the fielding efforts of the Afghanistan side in the match. Afghanistan’s Super Four stage fixture against Pakistan was also discussed in the show.

The match between India and Bangladesh also came under discussion.

The pre-show featured match updates, a discussion on team statistics and team line among other things.

The panelists discussed the team line up in the segment “Battle Line”. They talked about key players in the two teams in the second segment named “Power Player”.

The third segment named “Dugout” discussed the strategy the teams should adopt for the match.

 
 
 

