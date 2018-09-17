Silly Point analyses Sri Lanka-Afghanistan Asia Cup match

September 17, 2018

Silly Point, a web series by SAMAA Digital, will provide in-depth analysis of the Asia Cup 2018 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

The programme will be hosted by Nazahat Khan and the panel of experts will include anchor Shoaib Jatt, former cricketer Tahir Khan and cricket enthusiast Sohail Khan.

They will provide facts, match predictions, analysis, reviews and interesting trivia of today’s fixture.

The 30-minute programme will be aired live on SAMAA TV’s Facebook page and YouTube channel before and after every match.

The Asia Cup 2018 is under way in Dubai and two matches have been played in the competition so far.

Bangladesh picked up a comprehensive 137-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening fixture of the tournament while Pakistan humbled Hong Kong by eight wickets in a low-scoring affair.

 
 
 

