Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan had a Pakistani ID card

September 26, 2018




Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan had once held a Pakistani identity card, SAMAA TV reported.

The 20-year-old Afghanistan leg-spinner obtained a computerised national identity card under the name of ‘Rashideen’ in February 2014, according to NADRA.



Khan concealed his Afghan citizenship. But now his Pakistani identity card has been blocked, NADRA officials said.

Khan’s former coach, Ali Hoti, has claimed that Rashid Khan not only possesses Pakistani citizenship but also owns a house in Landi Kotal tehsil of Khyber district.
 
 
 

See Also

Today’s outlook: Pak v. Bangladesh and a luxury vehicle mystery

September 26, 2018 7:55 am

Shahzad ton helps Afghanistan tie against India

September 26, 2018 1:10 am

Supreme Court wants to know when Musharraf will return

September 25, 2018 9:41 pm

Exclusive: How Pakistan’s army did the world’s most expensive mushroom a favour

September 25, 2018 9:29 pm

PM forms committee to review NACTA’s performance

September 25, 2018 9:10 pm

Six-nation hockey tournament in Lahore postponed till December

September 25, 2018 9:02 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.