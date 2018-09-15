Shoaib Malik gears up for the Asia Cup with a new look

As the Asia Cup kicks off in the UAE, cricketers have debuted their new hairdos. All-rounder Shoaib Malik has dedicated his new look to his wife Sania Mirza, who is in India.

Sania posted a picture on Instagram, demanding her husband shave off his beard.

After that, Malik posted a reply on Twitter.

Begum jo bole woh right! This look is for you @MirzaSania and a surprise at the end for the little one. #summerlook #breakthebeard #asiacup pic.twitter.com/1HBRVB3kaq — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) September 15, 2018

He posted a video of his new look.

What’s going on with Hasan and Shadab? pic.twitter.com/QiR5xMbKwB — Ali. (@AliProbably) September 14, 2018

Earlier, cricketers Hasan and Shadab also made it to the news for their new looks for the Asia Cup.