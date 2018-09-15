Shoaib Malik gears up for the Asia Cup with a new look

September 15, 2018

Photo: AFP

As the Asia Cup kicks off in the UAE, cricketers have debuted their new hairdos. All-rounder Shoaib Malik has dedicated his new look to his wife Sania Mirza, who is in India.

Sania posted a picture on Instagram, demanding her husband shave off his beard.

Photo: Instagram

After that, Malik posted a reply on Twitter.

He posted a video of his new look.

Earlier, cricketers Hasan and Shadab also made it to the news for their new looks for the Asia Cup.

 
 
 

See Also

Captains say Asia Cup will give 2019 World Cup pointers

September 15, 2018 12:40 pm

England’s James Foster retires from cricket

September 15, 2018 12:33 pm

Asia Cup 2018 kicks off in the UAE

September 15, 2018 12:12 pm

Bangladesh to play Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2018 opener

September 14, 2018 2:18 pm

McGrath challenges Anderson to take 600 test wickets

September 14, 2018 2:11 pm

Moeen Ali has no sympathy for banned Australian cricketers

September 14, 2018 10:43 am

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

Omar Shaukat

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.