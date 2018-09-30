Shoaib, Imam and Junaid improve in ODI rankings

September 30, 2018

Photo: AFP

Pakistani cricketers Shoaib Malik, Imamul Haq and Junaid Khan have improved in the International Cricket Council one-day rankings.

Haq climbed 15 spots to reach 27th place while Malik reached 42nd position after improving by 12 points.

Left-arm pacer Khan is placed at 30th position.

In the batsmen rankings, India’s Rohit Sharma climbed two spots to reach No 2 in the batsmen’s rankings. Shikhar Dhawan reached fifth place after improving by four spots.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan climbed to the top of the all-rounders rankings following his impressive show in the 2018 Asia Cup.

 
 
 

