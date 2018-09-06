Shoaib Akhtar resigns as adviser to PCB chief

September 6, 2018

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar announced his resignation as adviser to the Pakistan Cricket Board chief.

The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ took to social media to make the announcement.

His resignation comes after former PCB chief Najam Sethi was succeeded by Ehsan Mani.

He was appointed as the PCB’s brand ambassador and the adviser to the chairperson on cricketing affairs in February this year.

Akhtar frequently appears on television channels to express his views regarding the situation of Pakistan cricket.

Being the fastest bowler in the world, Akhtar has bagged 178 test wickets, 247 one-day international wickets and 19 Twenty20 international wickets throughout his career.

He has represented several teams across the world Asia XI, Chittagong Division, Durham, ICC World XI, Kolkata Knight Riders, Somerset, Surrey and Worcestershire.

 
 
 

