Shoaib Akhtar on childhood, wanting to become a pilot and a ‘career ending’ injury

September 3, 2018




‘Rawalpindi Express’ Shoaib Akhtar opened up about his childhood and cricketing days during SAMAA TV programme Subh Saveray SAMAA Kay Saath.

The fast bowler revealed that he wanted to become a pilot when he was younger because he was fascinated with jets.

The cricketer recalled when his father beat him for coming second in class. “I told him that I had performed well but he told me improve,” he said.

Recalling his cricketing career, the fast bowler said that he would get on the nerves of the Indian batsmen by getting their top order dismissed.

“I knew that if I got Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag or two others out, the Indian side would get scared and would go on to lose the match,” said Akhtar.

He also spoke about his career threatening knee injury. “In 1996, the doctor had said that I would only play for two more years. I went on to play for 14 years after that.”

Akhtar said that he still has millions of fans despite retiring from the sport.
 
 
 

See Also

Alastair Cook to retire from international cricket after fifth India Test

September 3, 2018 4:46 pm

Saqlain Mushtaq all praise for Moeen Ali’s performance against India

September 3, 2018 4:25 pm

Pakistan ends Asian Games 2018 campaign with four bronze medals

September 3, 2018 4:22 pm

Pakistan is participating in the World Nomad Games 2018

September 3, 2018 2:20 pm

Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India

September 3, 2018 1:14 pm

Coalition Support Fund is reimbursement, not aid: Foreign Minister

September 2, 2018 9:50 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.