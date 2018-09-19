Sarfraz Ahmed admits there’s buzz around the Indo-Pak match

Ahead of the game against India, Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed said that there is always a buzz surrounding India-Pakistan match.

Pakistan and India have defeated Hong Kong and will be facing each other in the Asia Cup 2018.

The anticipation around this game is also overwhelming. The match will be played in Dubai on Wednesday.

“There’s always pressure in India-Pakistan games. We’ve told our players, not just this game, consider every match as an India-Pakistan game if you want to win the event,” said Sarfraz. “There’s pressure, but we’re trying to not let it affect us and perform well,” he said.

“As players, we take India-Pakistan matches very normally, but when the match comes up, the sort of hype that’s created – TV channels discuss it, there are small programmes on social media – so the hype has an impact,” he said.

He said that the team will return with new fervor and excitement and will try to carry it throughout the game.

The last time the two teams played against each other was in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 which was won by Pakistan.