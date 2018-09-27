Sarfraz admits he made mistakes in the Asia Cup

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has said that he did not perform well as captain in the Asia Cup 2018.

“Yes, we have made mistakes as a team,” he said at a press conference on Thursday. “I know that I didn’t do well.”

Calling the team performance “alarming,” he said that there was no need to press the panic button.

“There’s no need to panic, we need to back the players, look at the positions and see if there are people outside the team who can come in to help,” he said.

He said that the team’s performance should be criticised but they “should be given some time”.

The Pakistani skipper said that the back to back consecutive losses to India will question his future in the team.