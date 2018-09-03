Saqlain Mushtaq all praise for Moeen Ali’s performance against India

September 3, 2018

Saqlain Mushtaq (left) talks to Moeen Ali (right) during a practise session. Photo courtesy: Saqlain Mushtaq Twitter

Former Pakistani spinner Saqlain Mushtaq was all praise for England’s Moeen Ali over his match winning performance against India in the fourth test in Southampton.

Ali, who was not picked in the three previous test matches, picked up nine wickets and scored 49 runs in the fourth game  as well.

In 2017, the English spinner had credited the Pakistani spin ace for helping him in his career.

“‘Saqqy’ has been amazing for me in terms of helping with my fields, helping me understand my bowling a lot more than I had done previously – and I think that has been the biggest difference,” he said following England’s win over India in the fourth test at Old Trafford in 2017.

England had won the game by 177 runs.

 
 
 

See Also

Alastair Cook to retire from international cricket after fifth India Test

September 3, 2018 4:46 pm

Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India

September 3, 2018 1:14 pm

Pakistani cricket players deserve better facilities, says Misbahul Haq

September 3, 2018 10:38 am

Indian top order tumble in chase of 245 in fourth Test

September 2, 2018 5:28 pm

Misbah terms Pakistan a ‘threat’ to other teams in the Asia Cup

September 2, 2018 3:44 pm

Kamran Akmal is upset that he has been excluded from the national team

September 2, 2018 2:51 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.