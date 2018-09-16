SAMAA Digital’s ‘Silly Point’ provides an in-depth look at the Pak-Hong Kong Asia Cup fixture

September 16, 2018

SAMAA Digital will provide an in-depth analysis of the Asia Cup 2018 fixture between Pakistan and Hong Kong in its web-series ‘Silly Point’.

The programme is being hosted by Nazahat Khan while Shoaib Jatt will be the show’s anchorperson.

It will feature match updates, reviews from previous matches, discussion on team statistics and team line, among other things

Today’s panel will feature cricket legend Javed Miandad along with former cricketer Tahir Khan and cricket enthusiast Sohail Khan.

The show will have three segments before and after the match.

The segments before the match are:

• Battle Line – A discussion on the team line up and what’s their position
• Power Player – A discussion on strong players and the strengths of each team
• Dugout – Recommendations from the panel about the strategy the teams should adopt

The post-match segments of the match are:

• 4th Umpire – A discussion about the mistakes because of which teams lose
• Moment of the Day – A discussion about key moments in the match
• Cover Drive – Recommendations for the next match from the panel to the losing and winning teams

 
 
 

See Also

PSL 4 to kick off in Dubai on February 14

September 16, 2018 4:01 pm

Asia Cup: Hong Kong elect to bat against Pakistan

September 16, 2018 4:00 pm

Moeen’s heroics help Worcestershire win T20 Blast

September 16, 2018 2:10 pm

Asia Cup 2018: Malinga rattles Bangladesh batting order on return

September 15, 2018 6:40 pm

Abdul Qadir doesn’t want the case against Inzamamul Haq to be closed yet

September 15, 2018 3:39 pm

Captains say Asia Cup will give 2019 World Cup pointers

September 15, 2018 12:40 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

Omar Shaukat

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.