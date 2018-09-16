SAMAA Digital’s ‘Silly Point’ provides an in-depth look at the Pak-Hong Kong Asia Cup fixture

SAMAA Digital will provide an in-depth analysis of the Asia Cup 2018 fixture between Pakistan and Hong Kong in its web-series ‘Silly Point’.

The programme is being hosted by Nazahat Khan while Shoaib Jatt will be the show’s anchorperson.

It will feature match updates, reviews from previous matches, discussion on team statistics and team line, among other things

Today’s panel will feature cricket legend Javed Miandad along with former cricketer Tahir Khan and cricket enthusiast Sohail Khan.

The show will have three segments before and after the match.

The segments before the match are:

• Battle Line – A discussion on the team line up and what’s their position

• Power Player – A discussion on strong players and the strengths of each team

• Dugout – Recommendations from the panel about the strategy the teams should adopt

The post-match segments of the match are:

• 4th Umpire – A discussion about the mistakes because of which teams lose

• Moment of the Day – A discussion about key moments in the match

• Cover Drive – Recommendations for the next match from the panel to the losing and winning teams