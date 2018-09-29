Ronaldo’s lawyers threaten to sue German magazine for publishing rape accusations

Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers have threatened to sue a German magazine for printing the accusations of a woman who claims that she was raped by the Portuguese footballer, Reuters reported.

Ronaldo is one of the biggest names in the world of sport. The five-time winner of the prestigious FIFA Player of the Year moved to Juventus from Real Madrid for 100 million euros this summer.

Ronaldo’s lawyer Christian Schertz described it as “an inadmissible reporting of suspicions in the area of privacy” and said legal redress for his client will be sought from the magazine.

He said compensation would also be sought for “moral damages in an amount corresponding to the gravity of the infringement, which is probably one of the most serious violations of personal rights in recent years.”

The article mentions that Leslie Stovall, the lawyer of the alleged victim Kathryn Mayorga, said that the rape happened at a hotel in Las Vegas in June 2009.

Stovall said that they had reached for an out-of-court agreement, according to the magazine. The lawyer said that her client pledged never to speak of the accusation again and Ronaldo paid her $375,000.

“The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold Cristiano Ronaldo responsible within a civil court of law for the injuries he has caused Kathryn Mayorga and the consequences of those injuries,” Stovall told Der Spiegel.

The German magazine named Der Spiegel published a video on its website in which Stovall said that her client was sexually assaulted in June 2009 by Ronaldo.

Alfred Weinzierl, the deputy editor-in-chief of Der Spiegel, told Reuters that the publication had repeatedly contacted Ronaldo’s lawyers and management about the allegations before printing the report.

“We sent written questions, to which there were no answers. Nobody sued us in connection with earlier Ronaldo reports,” he said in an email.