Rea makes history by winning fourth consecutive World Superbike title

September 30, 2018

Photo Courtesy: World Superbike Championships

Jonathan Rea of Kawasaki made history by winning the World Superbike Championships title four times in a row, motor-sport website Crash reported.

Rea took the lead on the second lap. He built a healthy gap with an unrelenting pace to take the win victory at France’s Magny-Cours circuit.

His teammate Tom Stykes came second while Xavi of Ducati finished at third position.

He has drawn level with England’s Carl Fogarty on the all-time titles list. The English racer, however, had not won the titles in consecutive fashion

The North Irish racer won the 2018 title with five races still to go.

 
 
 

See Also

Scandal-hit Modi govt using pressure tactics against Pakistan: Minister

September 23, 2018 9:47 pm

Scaly, scary lodgers: Frenchman shares home with 400 reptiles

September 22, 2018 8:49 am

Croatia beat US to set up Davis Cup final with France

September 17, 2018 6:27 pm

Ligue 1: Teenager Diaby on target as PSG hammer St Etienne by 4-0

September 15, 2018 1:07 pm

France’s World Cup keeper Lloris avoids jail over drink-driving

September 12, 2018 8:53 pm

France, Spain dominate FIFPro World XI award nominations

September 11, 2018 1:13 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

Raza Haidery

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.