Rea makes history by winning fourth consecutive World Superbike title

Jonathan Rea of Kawasaki made history by winning the World Superbike Championships title four times in a row, motor-sport website Crash reported.
Rea took the lead on the second lap. He built a healthy gap with an unrelenting pace to take the win victory at France’s Magny-Cours circuit.
His teammate Tom Stykes came second while Xavi of Ducati finished at third position.
He has drawn level with England’s Carl Fogarty on the all-time titles list. The English racer, however, had not won the titles in consecutive fashion
The North Irish racer won the 2018 title with five races still to go.