Rea makes history by winning fourth consecutive World Superbike title

Jonathan Rea of Kawasaki made history by winning the World Superbike Championships title four times in a row, motor-sport website Crash reported.

Rea took the lead on the second lap. He built a healthy gap with an unrelenting pace to take the win victory at France’s Magny-Cours circuit.

His teammate Tom Stykes came second while Xavi of Ducati finished at third position.

He has drawn level with England’s Carl Fogarty on the all-time titles list. The English racer, however, had not won the titles in consecutive fashion

The North Irish racer won the 2018 title with five races still to go.