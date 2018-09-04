Pre-Asia Cup 2018 training camp under way in Lahore

September 4, 2018

Pakistani cricketers take part in a practise session. File Photo: AFP

The pre-Asia Cup 2018 training camp began in Lahore on Monday.

Eighteen players are taking part in the training camp which is being held from September 3 to September 10 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The cricketers underwent batting, bowling and fielding exercises under the supervision of the coaches. The squad will be announced at a later date.

The multi-nation Asia Cup will begin from September 15 in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan has been placed in Group A alongside a qualifying team and arch rivals India.

Pakistan will kick off its campaign against the qualifying side on September 16. They will play against India on September 19. Both matches will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The top two teams in the group will advance to the Super 4 stage.

Pakistan first made its Asia Cup debut in 1984 and went on to win the tournament in 2000 and 2012. The side enjoys a win percentage of 60.46.

 
 
 

See Also

Pakistan drops Hafeez, Imad from Asia Cup 2018 squad

September 4, 2018 4:16 pm

Pakistan to elect new president on Tuesday

September 4, 2018 12:35 am

Shoaib Akhtar on childhood, wanting to become a pilot and a ‘career ending’ injury

September 3, 2018 5:39 pm

Alastair Cook to retire from international cricket after fifth India Test

September 3, 2018 4:46 pm

Saqlain Mushtaq all praise for Moeen Ali’s performance against India

September 3, 2018 4:25 pm

Pakistan ends Asian Games 2018 campaign with four bronze medals

September 3, 2018 4:22 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.