Pre-Asia Cup 2018 training camp ends in Lahore

September 9, 2018

The training camp for the Asia Cup 2018 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore came to an end on Sunday.

The players trained indoors on the last day of the camp and have now left for their homes.

A practice match between Shoaib Malik XI and Sarfraz Malik XI was also played on Saturday.

The cricketers underwent batting, bowling and fielding exercises under the supervision of the coaches from September 3 to September 9.

The multi-nation Asia Cup will begin from September 15 in the United Arab Emirates. The team is leaving for the UAE on September 10.

Pakistan has been placed in Group A alongside a qualifying team and arch rivals India.

Pakistan will kick off its campaign against the qualifying side on September 16. They will play against India on September 19. Both matches will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The top two teams in the group will advance to the Super 4 stage.

Pakistan first made its Asia Cup debut in 1984 and went on to win the tournament in 2000 and 2012. The side enjoys a win percentage of 60.46.

 
 
 

See Also

Pakistan qualifies for the SAFF Championship semi-finals for the first time since 2005

September 9, 2018 1:44 pm

Aik Awam Unity Cup: The battle for the quarterfinal spots is on

September 9, 2018 1:20 pm

Anderson, Stokes strike after Buttler fires England fightback

September 9, 2018 12:28 pm

Turkmenistan to double power exports, eyes Pakistani market

September 8, 2018 7:35 pm

Teams continue to impress in the Aik Awam Unity Cup 2018

September 8, 2018 2:25 pm

China vows to support Pakistan’s bid to improve its economy

September 8, 2018 1:37 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.