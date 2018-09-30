PCB-BCCI dispute: ICC to hear case from Monday

September 30, 2018




The International Cricket Council will hear a dispute regarding the series between Pakistan and India from Monday at its headquarters in Dubai.

The two cricket boards had signed agreements to play bilateral series from 2014 till 2022. However, the series could not take place due to political tensions.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had demanded $70 million from India for not playing two home series.

A three-member panel of the sport's governing body, comprising Michael Beloff, Jan Paulsson and Annabelle Bennett, will hear the case.

Supreme Court Advocate Khwaja Ahmad Hosain, London Clifford Chance's Alexandros Panayides along with other lawyers from London Clifford Chance will represent the PCB in the case.

Lawyers from LMA Ebrahim Hosain along with PCB General Manager of Legal Affairs Salman Naseer will also present their stance, a PCB spokesperson said on Monday.
 
 
 

