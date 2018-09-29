Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas to play for Leicestershire in English county

September 29, 2018

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas will play for the Leicestershire County Cricket Club as its main overseas player, BBC has reported.

The fast bowler will be available for the team in the next year’s County and 50 over Championship.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Leicestershire,” Abbas said in an interview. “I’ve relished the chance to be a senior bowler and I’m looking forward to coming back next year.”

The Pakistani pacer was named Player of the Series when he picked up 10 wickets in the test series against England in May.

He bagged 50 wickets for Leicestershire Foxes at an average of 17.72 in this season’s County Championship Division Two.

 
 
 

