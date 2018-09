Pakistan’s female powerlifters shine in Asian championships

Three Pakistan female powerlifters won medals in the ongoing Asian Classic and Equipped Bench Press Championships in Dubai.

Veronica Sohail won gold in the women’s Under-17 47-kg event. Her sister Sybil took bronze in the 47-kilogram competition.

Rabia Shahzad won silver in the women’s 52-kilogram event.

The power-lifting competition has been organised by the Asian Powerlifting Federation, Emirates Powerlifting and International Powerlifting Federation.