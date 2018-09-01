Pakistan’s catching rate has improved since 2017

September 1, 2018

Hasan Ali takes a catch during a one-day international against West Indies at Guyana. Photo: AFP

The catching rate of the Pakistan cricket team has seen an improvement since February 2017, according to an ESPNCricinfo report.

“Pakistan’s overall catching has increased to 85.9% since February 2017,” the report mentioned. “This is up from 81.3% in the two years prior and better even than the 84% catching rate Australia and South Africa can boast during this period.”

Head coach Mickey Arthur had vowed to improve the fielding standards of Pakistan since taking charge in May 2016.

“He quickly made Pakistan’s fielding ineptitude a cause celebre, and repeatedly emphasised how important it was that they improved their fitness standards along the way,” the report stated.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board heads Shaharyar Khan and Najam Sethi, along with chief selector Inzamamul Haq put their faith in Arthur which has yielded results.

 
 
 

