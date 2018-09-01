Pakistani cricketer to play for the US in the World T20 qualifiers

A Pakistani cricketer will be playing for the United States in the qualifying tournament of the World Twenty20 2019.

Jannisar Khan, who hails from Peshawar’s Nothiya area, has played Under-15 and Under-19 domestic competitions but could not grab the attention of the national selectors.

He went to the United States and earned his spot in their team with his performance.

The 36-year old has represented teams such as Pakistan Customs, Pakistan International Airlines, Peshawar, Peshawar Cricket Association, Peshawar Panthers and Redco Pakistan Ltd.

The right handed batsman has scored 2,213 runs in 68 first-class matches with a high score of 159 runs.

He has taken 99 first-class wickets.