Pakistani bowlers pick their targets for Australia series

September 25, 2018

Photo: AFP

Pakistani bowlers Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan mentioned the Australian batsmen which they will be targeting in the tour of the United Arab Emirates.

“Australia have a lot of good players, especially Aaron Finch, who is performing really well,” Ali said in an interview to Cricket Australia. “But we can’t take anyone easy.”

“Australia always have a good team,” he added.

Shadab Khan picked Shaun Marsh as his target in the tour. “He plays very well so I will target him,” he said.

“His temperament was very good in the Test match and he also performed well in England in the ODIs.”

He added that he thought the cricketer was in “good form” so he would “attack him”.

 
 
 

See Also

Asia Cup 2018: India to play Afghanistan in Super Four stage

September 25, 2018 1:00 pm

Indian spinners help Australia counter Pakistan’s Yasir, Shadab

September 25, 2018 12:36 pm

Punjab braces for floods as river levels rise

September 25, 2018 11:18 am

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

September 25, 2018 11:15 am

Today’s outlook: Anwar Majeed investigations continue, electricity rates up for change

September 25, 2018 7:44 am

Saudi Arabia likely to lend Pakistan loan in October, says Fawad Chaudhry

September 24, 2018 11:23 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.