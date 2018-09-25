Pakistani bowlers pick their targets for Australia series

Pakistani bowlers Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan mentioned the Australian batsmen which they will be targeting in the tour of the United Arab Emirates.

“Australia have a lot of good players, especially Aaron Finch, who is performing really well,” Ali said in an interview to Cricket Australia. “But we can’t take anyone easy.”

“Australia always have a good team,” he added.

Shadab Khan picked Shaun Marsh as his target in the tour. “He plays very well so I will target him,” he said.

“His temperament was very good in the Test match and he also performed well in England in the ODIs.”

He added that he thought the cricketer was in “good form” so he would “attack him”.