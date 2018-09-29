Pakistan women’s cricket team departs for Bangladesh tour



The team will reach Dhaka via Dubai where they will play four T20s and one ODI from October 1 to October 8.The Pakistan team will head to Malaysia after the Bangladesh tour for a home series against Australia. The series comprises of three ODIs and three T20s.Both cricket teams will then depart for the West Indies to participate in the ICC Women’s World T20.