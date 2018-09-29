Pakistan women’s cricket team departs for Bangladesh tour

The 15-member women's cricket team left on Saturday for Bangladesh under Javeria Khan's captaincy.
The team will reach Dhaka via Dubai where they will play four T20s and one ODI from October 1 to October 8.
Bangladesh bound Pakistan Women team squad. pic.twitter.com/MmVwyyp2vT
— PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2018
The Pakistan team will head to Malaysia after the Bangladesh tour for a home series against Australia. The series comprises of three ODIs and three T20s.
Both cricket teams will then depart for the West Indies to participate in the ICC Women’s World T20.