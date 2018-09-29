Pakistan women’s cricket team departs for Bangladesh tour

September 29, 2018




The 15-member women's cricket team left on Saturday for Bangladesh under Javeria Khan's captaincy.

The team will reach Dhaka via Dubai where they will play four T20s and one ODI from October 1 to October 8.

The Pakistan team will head to Malaysia after the Bangladesh tour for a home series against Australia. The series comprises of three ODIs and three T20s.

Both cricket teams will then depart for the West Indies to participate in the ICC Women’s World T20.
 
 
 

See Also

Patience key as Australia seek to end Asian woes – Paine

September 29, 2018 11:43 am

Sam Curran given England Test contract for first time

September 29, 2018 11:37 am

India beat Bangladesh in thriller to win Asia Cup 2018

September 29, 2018 12:58 am

Das century takes Bangladesh to below-par 222 in Asia Cup final

September 28, 2018 9:22 pm

Asia Cup 2018: India bowl against Bangladesh in final

September 28, 2018 4:10 pm

Australian batsman D’Arcy Short scores record double century in one-day game

September 28, 2018 12:17 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

Raza Haidery

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.