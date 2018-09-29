Pakistan win three gold medals in Junior Asian Squash Championships

Pakistan won three golds and a silver medal in the 25th Asian Junior Squash Championships in the Indian city of Chennai on Saturday.

Mohammad Hamza Khan beat India’s Arnav Sareen by 11-6, 11-9 and 11-7 to win the gold medal in the Under-15 category.

Haris Qasim made a comeback to win the gold medal in the Under-17 category as he triumphed over Malaysia’s Mohammad Amir Amirul Bin Azhar by 10-12, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5 and 11-9.

Abbas Zeb beat Chung Yat Long of Hong Kong by a landslide margin of 11-4, 11-3 and 11-4 to win the gold medal in the Under-19 category.

Yurvraj Wadhwani of India defeated Anas Ali Shah by 13-11, 11-5, 6-11 and 12-10 in the final of the Under-13 category.

The tournament was organized by the Tamil Nadu Squash Rackets Association under the aegis of The Squash Rackets Federation of India from September 26 to September 29.