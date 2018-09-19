Live Updates: Pakistan lose openers in fixture against India

September 19, 2018

Indian captain Rohit Sharma (left) and Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed (right) pose for a photograph with the Asia Cup 2018 trophy. Photo Courtesy: PTI

Pakistan is playing against India in the fifth game of the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai on Tuesday.

LIVE UPDATES

PAKISTAN INNINGS

Over 10: Pakistan 25/2

  • Babar Azam 13 (26b)
  • Shoaib Malik 10 (18b)

Bowler: Hardik Pandya (0-1-1-0-0-0)
Hardik Pandya was brought into the attack and he gave two runs.

Over 9: Pakistan 23/2

  • Shoaib Malik 9 (17b)
  • Babar Azam 12 (21b)

Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0-1-0-0-0-0)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar keeps it tight and concedes just a single in the over.

Over 8: Pakistan 22/2

  • Shoaib Malik 9 (13b)
  • Babar Azam 11 (19b)

Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah (0-0-1-1-0-0).
Two singles taken in the over.

Over 7: Pakistan 20/2

  • Babar Azam 10 (18b)
  • Shoaib Malik 8 (8b)

Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0-0-4-4-0-0)
Babar Azam scored back to back boundaries in the overs.

Over 6: Pakistan 12/2

  • Shoaib Malik 8 (8b)
  • Babar Azam 2 (12b)

Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah (0-4-3-0-1-0).
Shoaib Malik scored the first boundary of the innings for Pakistan.

Over 5: Pakistan 4/2

  • Babar Azam 1 (10b)
  • Shoaib Malik 1 (4b)

Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (W-0-0-0-1-0).
Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up his second wicket as Pakistan have lost both of its openers cheaply.

WICKET: Fakhar Zaman c Chahal b Kumar 0 (9b 0x4 0x6). Next batsman: Shoaib Malik.

Over 4: Pakistan 3/1

  • Babar Azam 1 (9b)
  • Fakhar Zaman 0 (8b)

Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah (0-0-0-0-0-0).
Another maiden over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

Over 3: Pakistan 3/1

  • Fakhar Zaman 0 (8b)
  • Babar Azam 1 (3b)

Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (W-0-0-1-0-0).
Imamul Haq edged the ball and was taken by M.S. Dhoni.

WICKET: Imam-ul-Haq c Dhoni b Kumar 2 (7b 0x4 0x6). Next batsman: Babar Azam.

Over 2: Pakistan 2/0

  • Imam-ul-Haq 2 (6b)
  • Fakhar Zaman 0 (6b)

Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah (0-0-0-0-0-0)
Jasprit Bumrah starts off with a maiden over.

Over 1: Pakistan 2/0

  • Imam-ul-Haq 2 (6b)
  • Fakhar Zaman 0 (0b)

Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0-0-2-0-0-0)
Imamul Haq scored the two runs in the over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Opening bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Opening batsmen: Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq

Sarfraz Ahmed (left) and Rohit Sharma (right) exchange the team lineups for today’s match. Photo Courtesy: Abdul Ghaffar

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that his side would have batted as well. Two changes in the Indian side. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya replace Khaleel Ahmed and Shardal Thakur in today’s game.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat. Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said that the pitch was good for batting and are looking to post a total of more than 280 runs. They are playing with the same XI which played against Hong Kong.

Fakhar Zaman, speaking with Ramiz Raja before the match, said that a good competition is expected between the two sides. He added that anyone who bats longer on this pitch will score more runs.

Pakistan have the edge over India when it comes to limited overs cricket. The two sides have played 129 games in the shorter format and Pakistan has emerged victorious in 73 fixtures.

The match is expected to be a sold out affair.

The toss is expected in a short while.

Hello and welcome to Samaa Digital’s live updates on the much anticipated Asia Cup fixture between Pakistan and India in Dubai.

Pakistan and India have already qualified for the Super Four stage of the tournament.

Pakistan defeated Hong Kong by eight wickets while India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs.

 
 
 

