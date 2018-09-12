Pakistan to kickoff Asia Cup campaign with a practice session

The Pakistan cricket team will start their Asia Cup journey with a practice session in the UAE.

Pakistan will play its first match of the event against Hong Kong on September 16 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will start at 4:30pm PST. India, Pakistan and Hong Kong are all in Group A.

The focus will be on fielding, bowling and batting on the first day of the practice session.

The Asia Cup will be held from September 15 to September 28. Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in the most anticipated game of the event on September 19. All tickets have been booked in advance for the match.

Addressing a press conference earlier in Lahore, captain Sarfraz Ahmed said that the team will be fully prepared for the important game against India.

“Mohammad Hafeez is an experienced all-rounder and is in our plans for the World Cup next year,” he said. “We will include him in the team whenever it’s necessary.”

The squad departed for Dubai from Allama Iqbal International airport via EK-623.

Squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari and Shaheen Shah Afridi.