Pakistan suffering from ‘confidence crisis’: Arthur

September 24, 2018

Photo: AFP

Head coach of Pakistan cricket team Mickey Arthur has said that his side is suffering from a “confidence crisis”.

“There is fear of failure in the dressing room,” he said following the Pak-India Asia Cup 2018 fixture on Sunday. He said that there was a bit reality check of where they were as a cricket team.

“In terms of the worst performance, nine wickets, it’s got to be up there but we’re on a journey, we’ll get better and stronger than this.”

Pakistan suffered a comprehensive nine-wicket loss to India in the Super Four stage fixture of Asia Cup 2018.

 
 
 

See Also

Asia Cup 2018: India to play Afghanistan in Super Four stage

September 24, 2018 4:42 pm

Chandimal to lead all Sri Lanka sides after Asia Cup debacle

September 24, 2018 12:48 pm

Shah Mehmood Qureshi looking to ‘reset’ Pak-US ties

September 24, 2018 9:27 am

Asia Cup 2018: India overpower Pakistan in Super Four fixture

September 24, 2018 1:00 am

T10 League: Pakistan refuses NoCs for its players

September 24, 2018 12:05 am

Bangladesh hold nerve to eliminate Afghanistan from Asia Cup 2018

September 24, 2018 12:00 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.