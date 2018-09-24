Pakistan suffering from ‘confidence crisis’: Arthur

Head coach of Pakistan cricket team Mickey Arthur has said that his side is suffering from a “confidence crisis”.

“There is fear of failure in the dressing room,” he said following the Pak-India Asia Cup 2018 fixture on Sunday. He said that there was a bit reality check of where they were as a cricket team.

“In terms of the worst performance, nine wickets, it’s got to be up there but we’re on a journey, we’ll get better and stronger than this.”

Pakistan suffered a comprehensive nine-wicket loss to India in the Super Four stage fixture of Asia Cup 2018.