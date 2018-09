Pakistan clinched the bronze medal in the Asian Games 2018 squash competition.

The side, comprising of Muhammad Asim Khan, Tayyab Aslam, Israr Ahmad and Amaad Fareed, lost to Malaysia by 2-0 in straight sets in the semi-final on Friday.

Pakistan stands at No 34 on the medals table with four bronze medals to its name.

Pakistan has also won bronze medals in karate, kabaddi and athletics.

Malaysia, on the other hand, is at No 14 on the medals table with six golds, 12 silvers and 15 bronze.