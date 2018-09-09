Pakistan qualifies for the SAFF Championships for the first time since 2005

September 9, 2018

Muhammad Riaz celebrates after scoring against Bhutan in their SAFF Championships. Photo Courtesy: Football Pakistan

Pakistan has qualified for the semifinals of the 2018 South Asian Football Federation Championship for the first time since 2005.

Pakistan secured their place in the last four as they beat Bhutan 3-0 on Saturday.

The green shirts took the lead as Muhammad Riaz put Pakistan ahead in the 20th minute. Hassan Bashir made it 2-0 after nine minutes.

Pakistan’s third goal was scored by Faheem Ahmed in the stoppage time.

The side was placed in Group A alongside Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Pakistan began their campaign against Nepal with a 2-1 win over Nepal but suffered a 1-0 loss to Bangladesh.

 
 
 

