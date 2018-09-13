Pakistan puts on a decent show at the SAFF Championship 2018

September 13, 2018

Pakistan were eliminated in the semifinal stage of SAFF Championships 2018. Photo Courtesy: Murtuza KaimKhani

Pakistan’s fairytale run in the ongoing South Asian Football Federation Championship 2018 came to an end as they were eliminated by India on Wednesday.

Following their dismal show at the recently concluded Asian Games, Pakistan had a tremendous opportunity to turn a new leaf in the multi-nation tournament in Bangladesh.

The green shirts were placed in Group A with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Their campaign started with a 2-1 victory over Nepal. However, the team lost their very next game to Bangladesh 1-0.

Pakistan defeated Nepal 3-0 in a must-win game and cemented their place in the semifinals for the first time in 13 years.

The side were up against arch-rivals India in the semifinal. However, the team was completely outplayed in the eliminator and lost the game 3-1.

Pakistan fared better in the SAFF Championship 2018 than they did in the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta where they did not win a single game.

 
 
 

