Pakistan drop Hafeez, Imad from Asia Cup 2018 squad

Pakistan announced its squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2018, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 15.

Sarfraz Ahmed will lead the 16-member squad in the multi-nation tournament.

Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim have not been picked for the tournament.

“We gave two to three chances to Imad Wasim,” chief selector Inzamamul Haq said while announcing the team members on Tuesday.

He added that Hafeez is a good player but they have decided to include Shan Masood in the side instead.

“The career of the cricketers who were not picked for the Asia Cup has not ended yet,” he said.

The chief selector said that they cannot compromise on players’ fitness. He said, “Only those players will move forward who prove how fit they are.”

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain) Haris Sohail, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik and Shaheeh Shah Afridi.

Pakistan has been placed in Group A alongside a qualifying team and arch rivals India.

Pakistan will kick off its campaign against the qualifying side on September 16. They will play against India on September 19. Both matches will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The top two teams in the group will advance to the Super 4 stage.

Pakistan first made its Asia Cup debut in 1984 and went on to win the tournament in 2000 and 2012. The side enjoys a win percentage of 60.46.