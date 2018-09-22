Pakistan beat Bangladesh to win deaf tri-nation T20 series

Pakistan defeated hosts Bangladesh by 25 runs to win the Deaf Twenty20 Tri-Nation Cricket Series.

Pakistan, being sent to bat first, scored 129/7 in their 20 overs with Ijaz Ahmed scoring 59 runs and Naeem Arshad contributing 21 runs with the bat. Waleed Aslam made 12 runs for the team.

Bangladesh bowler Deep grabbed two wickets while Aksar and Akib took one wicket each in the final. Bangladesh, chasing a target of 130 runs, managed 104/5 in their 20 overs.

Sohail was the top scorer for the host with 24 while Imran and Akib contributed 24 and 16 runs with the bat respectively.

Muhammad Waqas took two wickets for Pakistan. Bilal and Qamar grabbed one wicket each in the match.

Ijaz was named Player of the Match. Pakistani captain Qamar Naveed was named Player of the Tournament.

Earlier, Pakistan defeated India by four wickets in the tournament.