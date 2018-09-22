Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan looking to turn the tables on India on Sunday

Pakistan will play against India in the much anticipated Super Four stage fixture of the 2018 Asia Cup on Sunday in Dubai.

The match will begin at 4:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan and India have already won their Super Four stage fixtures against Afghanistan and Bangladesh respectively.

The winners of Sunday’s fixture will qualify for the final.

India had picked up a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the group stage of the competition.

Pakistan will be looking to turn the tables on India who is the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far.

SAMAA Digital will bring you over by over live updates of the match.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will play Afghanistan in the second match on Sunday.

Pakistan (squad): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali and Mohammad Amir.

India (squad): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul and K Khaleel Ahmed.