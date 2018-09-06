Not just focused on beating India, says Hasan Ali

“Our focus not just on India,” Ali said while talking to the media on Thursday. “There are many fixtures in the tournament,” he said.“This does not mean that we beat India but lose the other matches.”He said that he will put in efforts to dismiss every batsman he comes against in the multi-nation tournament.The Pakistani pacer was optimistic on dismissing as many Indian batsmen as he could in the Asia Cup.Ali said that there is no comparison between him and Virat Kohli.“He [Kohli] is a legend and he is our senior. The whole Indian side is a strong unit,” he added.