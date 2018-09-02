Never-say-die Japan pip Malaysia to Asiad hockey gold

September 2, 2018

The Japanese hockey team pose for a photograph with their Asian Games 2018 gold medal. Photo: Reuters

Japan staged a spectacular regulation time comeback to draw 6-6 before edging out Malaysia 3-1 in a penalty shootout and claim the men’s hockey gold at the Asian Games 2018 on Saturday.

Trailing 4-1 in the second period and then 5-2 in the fourth, Japan pumped in three goals through Kentaro Fukuda, Kenta Tanaka and Koji Yamasaki in a seven-minute blitz to level the pulsating contest.

Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin completed his hat-trick in the 59th minute to put Malaysia ahead again, rekindling their hopes of an Asian gold which secures a place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

But Hiromasa Ochiai levelled when he scored from a penalty corner with 13 seconds left to force the shootout won by Japan who already have a place at the Tokyo Games as hosts.

 
 
 

See Also

India beat Pakistan to win bronze in Asiad hockey

September 1, 2018 5:15 pm

Pakistan settle for bronze in Asian Games 2018 squash event

September 1, 2018 2:20 pm

Balochistan CM congratulates Nargis on winning bronze in the Asiad

August 31, 2018 7:18 pm

After Asian Games loss, former Olympians call for PHF president, secretary’s resignation

August 31, 2018 1:27 pm

Japan beat Pakistan 1-0 in Asian Games 2018 hockey semi-final

August 30, 2018 7:53 pm

Malaysia eliminate India from Asian Games 2018 hockey

August 30, 2018 5:59 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.