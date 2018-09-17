National Fighters beat Gizri Star to win the Aik Awam Unity Cup

September 17, 2018

National Fighters FC players celebrate with the trophy after beating Gizri Star FC in the final on Sunday. Photo: Courtesy Aik Awam Movement

The National Fighters FC defeated Gizri Star FC to win the inaugural Aik Awam Unity Cup on Sunday evening.

The final was played in front of a packed crowd at the Gizri Football Stadium.

Neither side managed to break the deadlock and the exciting final was decided on penalty shootouts.

Earlier, Al Wajid defeated Young Baloch on penalty kicks to take third position in the tournament.

No goals were scored in the two halves and the game went to a penalty shootout.

The goalkeeper of Al Wajid came out on top and took his side to victory.

A 20-minute exhibition game was played between Pakistan’s Special Olympians. The green vests defeated the red vests 2-0.

The Aik Awam Unity Cup 2018 was organised by the Elaj Trust and Aik Awam Movement to commemorate Defence Day and pay tribute to the footballers of the country.

The 11-day tournament, which began on September 6, featured 32 teams registered under the Sindh Football Association.

SAMAA Digital was the media partner of the event.

 
 
 

