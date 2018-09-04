Nargis Hameedullah strives for more success in career

September 4, 2018

Nargis Hameedullah poses for a photo after her bronze medal win in Asian Games 2018 karate event. Photo Courtesy: TNS World

Nargis Hameedullah, who is the first Pakistani athlete to win a medal in Asian Games karate event, is determined to achieve more success in her career.

The 19-year old from Quetta said that she will continue to make Pakistan proud with my hard work and passion.

She defeated an opponent from Nepal to win the bronze medal in Asian Games 2018 karate event.

Nargis and her parents are ecstatic over the athlete’s performance. She added, “I don’t have the words to describe my happiness.”

Hameedullah’s coach Ghulam Ali was equally pleased over her bronze medal win. He said, “Her hard work has yielded results at last.”

 
 
 

