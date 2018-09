Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shoaib Malik said that his child won’t have Pakistan or Indian nationality but of some other country.

“I have taken permission from the team management to remain with my wife at the time of birth,” Malik said on Friday.

Malik and his wife Sania Mirza, the Indian Tennis star, are expecting their first baby soon.

The all-rounder requested his fans to pray for his wife and baby.

Sania Mirza had already announced that their first child will have Mirza-Malik as surname.