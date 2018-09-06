Mohammad Hafeez isn’t disappointed he has been dropped from the Asia Cup team

Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said that he was not disappointed over his exclusion from the Asia Cup 2018 squad.

“I am not upset in any way,” he said while talking to the media in Lahore. “I am part of the Pakistan team.”

“I will support the decisions taken by the stakeholders of Pakistan cricket.”

He said that he will always remain available for the national side and called himself “a fighter”.

“I want to fight against this situation,” he said. He said that he will play in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and perform there.

Hafeez said, “My selection in the national side is not in my hands. I can only perform which I have and will continue to do so.”

The national selectors had dropped Hafeez from the 16-man squad which will play the Asia Cup this month at the United Arab Emirates.

Inzamamul Haq, the chief selector of Pakistan, had said that only those players will progress who prove their fitness.

He also stated that Hafeez is a good player but the selectors gave Shan Masood a chance to show his talent in the multi-nation event in the Gulf.