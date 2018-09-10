Michael Vaughan calls Virat Kohli the ‘worst reviewer in the world’

September 10, 2018

Virat Kohli looks on during the test series against England. Photo: AFP

Former English captain Michael Vaughan has said that Indian captain Virat Kohli is the worst player when it comes to taking DRS reviews.

He made the statement on his Twitter account after Kohli’s DRS review appeals to get Keaton Jennings and Alastair Cook dismissed were turned down.

This came to haunt India in the ongoing fifth test at The Oval as England has a lead of 154 runs with Alastair Cook on the crease at 46 runs.

 
 
 

