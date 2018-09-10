Michael Vaughan calls Virat Kohli the ‘worst reviewer in the world’

Former English captain Michael Vaughan has said that Indian captain Virat Kohli is the worst player when it comes to taking DRS reviews.

He made the statement on his Twitter account after Kohli’s DRS review appeals to get Keaton Jennings and Alastair Cook dismissed were turned down.

Virat is the best Batsman in the World .. #Fact .. Virat is the worst reviewer in the World .. #Fact #ENGvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 9, 2018

This came to haunt India in the ongoing fifth test at The Oval as England has a lead of 154 runs with Alastair Cook on the crease at 46 runs.