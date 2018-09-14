McGrath challenges Anderson to take 600 test wickets

Australian legend Glenn McGrath has challenged English fast bowler James Anderson to surpass the 600 test wickets mark.

James Anderson, with 564 test wickets to his name, overtook Glenn McGrath in the list of highest test wicket takers in the recently concluded series against India.

“If he can raise the bar to 600 wickets, that’s an incredible effort,” he said during an interview to BBC.

The former Australian cricketer said that he was proud to hold his record for as long as he did but for it to be beaten by somebody like Anderson was something great.

“I have a lot of respect for Jimmy. He’s been an incredible bowler for a long time,” McGrath said.