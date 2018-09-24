Marquez extends MotoGP lead in Aragon, Lorenzo crashes

Spain’s Marc Marquez, riding a Honda, won Sunday’s Aragon MotoGP to extend his lead atop the championship standings but it was a miserable day on the track for Jorge Lorenzo.

Lorenzo had sealed pole in spectacular fashion but his bid for glory lasted only until Turn One on the opening lap when he crashed his Ducati, dislocating his toe to boot.

With the Spaniard out, his compatriot Marquez, after two second and one third placed finishes in the last three Grand Prix, finished in 41min 55sec ahead of Italian duo Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) and Andrea Ianonne (Suzuki).

Marquez now has 246 points in the MotoGP standings, with Dovizioso second on 174 and Yamaha’s Italian veteran Valentino Rossi in third (159).

“It was a good fight,” Marquez said of his battle with Dovizioso, “sometimes on the limit.

“On the last two laps I was pushing and then pushing again, especially the last lap and I managed to keep my concentration.”

In the Moto2, South African Brad Binder (KTM) celebrated the first pole of his career with a second victory of the season.

Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia and fellow Italian and Kalex teammate Lorenzo Baldassari rounded out the podium.

Binder kept his nerve in a thrilling race as he overcame a heart-in-the-mouth contact with Bagnaia on turn 17.

The Moto3 went the way of Spain’s Jorge Martin, who also started from pole on his Honda.

It was Martin’s fifth victory of the season and the championship leader came home ahead of Italians Marco Bezzecchi (KTM) and Enea Bastianini (Honda), who had started 18th and 15th on the grid respectively.