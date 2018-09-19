Kohli’s absence won’t take shine off Asia Cup: Ramiz Raja

September 19, 2018

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said that Indian captain Virat Kohli has got a massive fan following but his absence from Asia Cup would not take the shine off the tournament entirely.

However, he said that Asia Cup would have prospered more if the game’s biggest superstar had graced the stage.

“His presence, of course, would have helped the Asia Cup blossom that much more. But, you know, it’s BCCI’s internal matter,” Raja told Khaleej Times during an interview.

He said that the India-Pakistan encounter in Dubai would have been more fascinating if Kohli was playing.

“You know one part of my heart says that Kohli should have been here because Pakistan-India contests are always great. So India probably needed their captain taking the contest away from Pakistan after what happened at the Champions Trophy,” Raja said, referring to India’s stunning defeat to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final last year.

He refused to rule out chances of the other teams in the tournament. “I think Bangladesh played brilliantly in the first match,” he added. “They have been playing really well in limited overs cricket.”

 
 
 

