Kohli’s absence will make no difference, says Sarfraz

"There are some very good players in the Indian side who give solid performances," Sarfraz said while speaking to the media on Tuesday.He said that the Pakistan team has to treat every single match of the Asia Cup 2018 as if they are playing against India."There is a lot of pressure. We will try to perform well in all parts of the game," he said.Pakistan will take on arch rivals India in their Asia Cup fixture on Wednesday.This will be their first meeting since the final of 2017 Champions Trophy which Pakistan won by 180 runs at The Oval.