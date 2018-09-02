Kamran Akmal is upset that he has been excluded from the national team

September 2, 2018

Kamran Akmal takes part during a practise session. Photo: AFP

Wicket keeper and batsman Kamran Akmal has expressed his disappointment over not being selected for the national cricket team.

Akmal said that he has been giving 100% effort but it is all going in vain. The Peshawar Zalmi batman asked, “Should I hit myself with my bat or burn my equipment?”

He said that he will be served a notice if he confronts others over the matter.

Akmal is currently playing for Wapda in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy. He last played a one-day international in 2017 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Earlier, head coach Mickey Arthur said that Akmal will not be picked for the team until his fielding improves.

“We gave Kamran a go in the West Indies last year and he didn’t perform well as he could have,” he said.

Arthur added, “We tried hard so it’s always been there with Kamran Akmal. I mean he goes out and does it in domestic matches all the time.”

Akmal was criticised for dropping the ball in the final of the Pakistan Super League 2018 against Islamabad United.

 
 
 

