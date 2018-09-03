John Cena returns to the ring with a new finisher

WWE superstar John Cena made his return in a six-man tag team match at a live event in the Chinese city of Shanghai, Sky Sports reported.

Cena teamed up with Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley to take on Elias, Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin.

Cena’s team managed to win as he hit Elias with his new finishing move Lightning Fist.

The Cenation leader had not wrestled since his bout against Triple H in the “Greatest Royal Rumble” event in Saudi Arabia on April 27, 2018.

He lost to The Undertaker in a one-sided contest at Wrestlemania 34 on April 8, 2018.