John Cena returns to the ring with a new finisher

September 3, 2018

WWE superstar John Cena made his return in a six-man tag team match at a live event in the Chinese city of Shanghai, Sky Sports reported.

Cena teamed up with Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley to take on Elias, Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin.

Cena’s team managed to win as he hit Elias with his new finishing move Lightning Fist.

The Cenation leader had not wrestled since his bout against Triple H in the “Greatest Royal Rumble” event in Saudi Arabia on April 27, 2018.

He lost to The Undertaker in a one-sided contest at Wrestlemania 34 on April 8, 2018.

 
 
 

See Also

Asian Games 2018: China stays well ahead of the pack, Japan gets Tokyo boost

September 3, 2018 11:46 am

China bans pig shipments from areas hit by African swine flu after sixth case detected

September 3, 2018 9:58 am

China culls 38,000 pigs as swine fever spreads

September 2, 2018 6:25 pm

China’s ‘Silk Road’ project runs into debt jam

September 2, 2018 6:09 pm

Shawn Michaels to appear at WWE Supershow

September 1, 2018 4:50 pm

The Rock is returning to WWE ring for one more match

August 31, 2018 6:30 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.