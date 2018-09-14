Jeff Hardy promises ‘unforgettable moment’ in fight against Randy Orton

September 14, 2018

Jeff Hardy raises the United States Championship. Photo: Courtesy The Chairshot

Jeff Hardy has promised that he will provide an unforgettable moment for the fans when he makes his Hell in a Cell debut against Randy Orton.

Orton has been attacking Hardy since making his return to competition.

“I’m in Hell in a Cell. Now it’s time to see what I can do in there and it is going to be very memorable and I’ll do something that people won’t forget,” he said.

He said that he has a lot of big ideas which he will try to pull it off against the “Apex Predator”.

Hardy said stepping into the cell will be a milestone in his career.

 
 
 

