Inzamamul Haq believes cricket in Pakistan will improve during PM Imran Khan’s tenure

September 2, 2018

Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that the cricketing standard in Pakistan will improve with former cricketer Imran Khan elected prime minister. Photo: AFP

 Chief selector Inzamamul Haq believes that cricket in the country will improve during the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The cricketing standards of Pakistan should step up after Imran Khan’s election as prime minister,” he said while talking to the media in Lahore.

He said that the team should continue their impressive form. Haq expressed his hope that Pakistan will perform well in next month’s Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The head of the selection committee is optimistic that international cricket will return to Pakistan.

Pakistan has been placed in Group A alongside a qualifying team and arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup.

The green shirts will begin their campaign against the qualifying team on September 16. They will play against India on September 19.

The top two teams in the group will qualify for the Super Four stage.

 
 
 

