Indian top order tumble in chase of 245 in fourth Test

India were 46/3 at lunch on the fourth day of the fourth Test match against England at Southampton on Sunday.

England, starting the fourth day’s proceedings at 260/8, were dismissed 271 in 96.1 overs.

India, chasing a target of 245 runs, lost their first wicket with four runs on the board as Lokesh Rahul was clean bowled for a duck.

The visitors were reduced to 17/2 as Cheteshwar Pujara was trapped leg before by James Anderson after scoring five runs.

The side slumped to 22/3 as Shikhar Dhawan was caught by James Anderson after contributing 17 runs with the bat.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are at the crease with 10 and 13 runs respectively.

India require 199 runs with seven wickets in hand.